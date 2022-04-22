BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– It is unlikely the Cleveland Browns trade into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said.

The team sent their first-round selection to the the Houston Texans in the deal that got them embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns also gave up their first-rounders in 2023 and 2024.

Berry spoke to the media on Friday about next week’s draft. He didn’t divulge much, but said a lot can happen.

“It’s almost like going to a restaurant hungry. You get familiar with a number of these players. Whether you have two picks or 20 picks, you probably feel like you never have enough,” Berry said.

“Our approach is really just adding as many young, talented guys as we can. We certainly do have, call it certain positional leanings.”

Berry was asked about quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the roster. He said speculation would be unfair.

“Circumstances in the NFL change and my focus has been on the draft next week,” the GM said.

On a recent podcast, Mayfield said he felt disrespected by the Browns as they openly pursued Watson.

“We were transparent with our intentions with his reps,” Berry said. “I think we can all understand how Baker feels. And things in the NFL, whether it be team related, coach related, player related, they may not work out and Baker is a competitive and driven young man who’s had success.”

He would not say if he’s fielded any offers for Mayfield, or if there’s been interest in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney or wide receiver Jarvis Landry.