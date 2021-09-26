Browns get Odell back, miss Landry as they face Bears

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns look to improve their record to 2-1 as they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and you can catch all the action right here on FOX 8.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will get his NFL start as he fills in for the injured veteran Andy Dalton. During the Bears win over the Bengals, Fields threw 6 passes for 60 yards with one interception.

With the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at QB, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski issued a challenged to fans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“They have a rookie quarterback starting and making his first start, who a lot of our fans are probably used to cheering for. In this case, we have to make life really hard on their offense,” Stefanski said on Friday. “Expect everybody in their seats at kickoff and then really expecting everybody to be loud throughout – do not wait until third down. That is my challenge to our fans this week. Again, they were great last week, and I am asking them to be even better this week.”

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 debut. OBJ suffered a knee injury last October and spent must of the past year recovery from ACL surgery. Stefanski would not speculate on how much the wideout would be used during the game.

While Beckham returns, he will be without his partner in crime Jarvis Landry, who’s on the IR with a knee injured. But wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea has faith in his squad.

“Hopefully, they can bring some of the things that Jarvis brings to the field as far as the work ethic, the passion and the toughness. That is the hopes that I have for the group is that we can pick up in those areas and really without Jarvis go out there, execute our plan and do a great job,” O’Shea said.