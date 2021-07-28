Browns’ Garrett not pushing teammates to get COVID vaccine

FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett smiles during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio, in this Thursday, June 17, 2021, file photo. For Browns defensive star Myles Garrett, there was never a choice on whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I got sick,” the All-Pro end said Wednesday, July 28, 2021, as Cleveland opened training camp. “I didn’t want to get sick again. So it was kind of point-blank apparent for me.” ”(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t hesitate to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Garrett contracted the virus last season and missed two games. He struggled with his breathing when he returned, so Garrett didn’t think twice and got vaccinated.

As the Browns opened training camp, the All-Pro said he’s not pushing any teammates to get the vaccine. He said that’s a personal choice.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose what percentage of his team is vaccinated. Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is missing the start of camp after the Browns placed him on the COVID/Reserve list.