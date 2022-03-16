CLEVELAND (WJW) – Browns fans reacted Wednesday to the surprise message from quarterback Baker Mayfield as speculation mounted over his future in Cleveland.

Mayfield broke from his social media break amid a potential break up with the Browns to deliver a message to Cleveland Tuesday night that reads a lot like a goodbye.

Mayfield thanked the city for embracing him during four years he called “life-changing” and said he has no clue what happens next.

“I have given this franchise everything I have,” Baker wrote in the message. “That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

Fans were split over whether Mayfield should remain the team’s starting quarterback for another season.

“Hopefully the Browns will do what’s right and give him another chance,” Mary Mathis said.

They took the message as a signal that Mayfield is on the way out.

“Sounds like he has one foot out the door already, so he probably saw the writing on the wall,” David Zarzour said.

Mayfield still has support among many fans who have witnessed the team’s and quarterback’s ups and downs.

“He was injured, then why don’t we give him one more chance?” London Locklear said.

Others said they understand why a change may be needed by the Browns.

“At this point in their relationship, they do have to do their due diligence and see if there’s someone out there for this team that can get them over the hump,” Damon Sims said.

“I want to see someone at the starting position this season if they’re clearly better than Baker Mayfield. What I don’t want to have is a situation the Browns have been in in the past where they keep recycling quarterbacks and one is not better than the rest.”

Representatives for the Browns declined to comment on Mayfield’s message Wednesday.