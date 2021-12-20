Browns fall to bottom of AFC North with loss to Raiders

Cleveland Browns players huddle during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– With the Cleveland Browns loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, they drop to 12th in the AFC.

The COVID-depleted Browns fell, 16-14. Their record now stands at 7-7, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North. A win would have boosted them to the top of the division.

In order to have a shot at the playoffs, the Browns need to win out. They’ll face the Packers in Green Bay on Christmas Day, before playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3 and then hosting the Bengals on Jan. 9.

Coming into this game, Cleveland had a 39% chance of making the playoffs. According to the New York Times, that dropped to 19% after Monday night. FiveThirtyEight gave the Browns 15% chance.

The Browns, led by third-string quarterback Nick Mulllens, struggled to get the offense moving in the first half. The Raiders led 10-0 at the half. Then, Myles Garrett knocked the ball loose and Porter Gustin recovered it. That changed the momentum of the game. Nick Chubb had a 24-yard run on the following drive, which he capped off with a touchdown.

Two possessions later, Donovan Peoples-Jones recovered from several drops with two key receptions. The Browns went for it on fourth in the red zone and Mullens kept the play alive to dish it to Harrison Bryant to make it 14-13.

After a Greedy Williams’ interception and a Browns’ three and out, the Raiders got the ball back with about 2 minutes left. With a last-second field goal, Las Vegas got the win.