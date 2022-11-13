MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

The Browns (3-6) scored a touchdown on their opening drive, thanks in part to a 48-yard kickoff return by rookie Jerome Ford, but Miami tied the game on its first possession en route to scoring 24 straight points. Cleveland never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown against one of his former teams. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 63 yards, including a 33-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Tight end Harrison Bryant caught the Browns’ other TD, a 1-yarder.

Miami held the Browns to 10 points after Cleveland’s opening drive, sacked Brissett three times and logged its first turnover since Week 7, a fumble by Chubb before halftime.

The Dolphins held the Browns to 5 of 12 on third down and 297 yards of offense. Receiver Amari Cooper, coming off a 131-yard game in a win over Cincinnati, was held to three catches for 32 yards.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches his team warm up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 66 yards for Miami, and his fellow speedy receiver Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 44 yards, including a 2-yard TD catch in the third quarter that made it 30-10.

INJURIES

Browns: S D’Anthony Bell left with a head injury.

FULL HOUSE

The Dolphins distributed 66,563 tickets for Sunday’s game, which was the most since Hard Rock Stadium was renovated in 2015.

Dolphins fans swirled white “Go Fins” towels above their heads and erupted in chants of “MVP” for Tagovailoa during several of Miami’s possessions.

UP NEXT:

Browns: At Buffalo next Sunday.