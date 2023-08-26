*Above video is a previous story about Cleveland City Council approving $3.5 million for repairs to Cleveland Browns Stadium*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns aren’t playing just any other team in their final preseason game this weekend; they’re playing the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Browns travel to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

Browns’ first-teamers have played sparingly in the preseason which isn’t unusual. First-team players including Nick Chubb, Myles Garett, DeShaun Watson and Amari Cooper have seen limited playing time.

During a Q&A with sports media in Berea this week, Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he’ll take Watson out of the game after a series if Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid takes his starters out after a series.

“No, we’ll kind of stick to our plan,” Stefanski said. “I texted Coach Reid. I kind of know what they’re doing. I’ll let him share whenever he’s sharing it. But we’ll just do what we do. Or what we’re planning.”

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) participates in a drill during an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

As NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 players after this last preseason game, Stefanski talked about having several players competing for similar positions who have played well.

“I think it’s a great problem to have when you’re talking about guys at the end of that roster where, hey, we got four spots for these five guys, or these six means that’s the really tough decisions that’ll have to be made,” Stefanski said.

The Browns lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2021 regular season opener and in the divisional playoff game to close out the previous season.

The Browns’ season opener is at home against the Bengals on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

You can click here to see Cleveland’s 2023 regular season schedule.