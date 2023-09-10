CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready to make some noise during the Browns home opener Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium when they battle the Bengals in the season opener?

“Bring extra lozenges, Halls if you need them,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday during Q&A with sports reporters. “We need our fans and they’ve been great over the course of time but we need them on Sunday. It’s an awesome challenge going up against Cincinnati. Very well coached,” he said.

Stefanski talked about if the Bengals pose a challenging pass rush.

“Their blitz package is good. They can drop eight, they can rush eight,” he said. “Their linebackers can blitz. I think their stunts and their games are very well-coached. So I think when you talk about their rush, I think it comes from a variety of different areas.”

FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

The Browns will have cornerback Denzel Ward available to play Sunday after he was cleared from concussion protocol Friday.

“So excited he (Denzel Ward) was able to get out of the concussion protocol safely and have a good week of practice. We know what’s at stake with their offensive attack, certainly with the guys that they have in the perimeter and in the slot. So it’s a big boost.”

Myles Garrett has 11 career sacks against the Bengals.

“They (Cincinnati Bengals) have a lot of great skill players that we’ve seen, and have the highest-paid player in the NFL, (Joe Burrow) so we got to try to keep him off the board as much as possible,” Garrett said.

Last season, the Browns went (1-1) against the Bengals. Cleveland finished the 2022 regular season season (7-9) while Cincinnati went (10-6).