Live blog: Steelers lead Browns 7-0

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Monday Night Football.

The Browns were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. So now, the Browns are playing for pride.

The Steelers have yet to be knocked out of playoff contention, but it’s likely quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field.

Browns inactives:

  • #23 CB Troy Hill
  • #27 RB Kareem Hunt
  • #33 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • #43 S John Johnson III
  • #51 LB Mack Wilson

Live updates:

The Steelers punted to end their first possession of the game. A face mask penalty improved the Browns field position. The Browns failed to get their offense going with several drops. They also punted.

Browns running back Nick Chubb ripped off a 32-yard run in the first big offensive play of the game. The Browns went for it on fourth and 7, but the pass was batted down.

Jadeveon Clowney got a 15-yard penalty for throwing a shoe. That set up a Steelers touchdown, making the score 7-0.

