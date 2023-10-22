*Above video shows how a Browns fan is keeping track of how many QBs started since 1999*

INDIANAPOLIS (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns took on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Indiana and it was one wild ride. One that ended up in the Browns’ favor, just barely.

Starting off, Cleveland running back Jerome Ford ran for a 69-yard TD on the third play of the game to give the Browns an early 7-0 lead.

We’re not even 5 minutes into the game and the #Browns and #Colts are already tied at 7.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

Quarterback Deshaun Watson started the game as the Browns (3-2) are battling the Colts (3-3) in Indianapolis.

Colts struck back quickly with a 59-yard TD pass from Gardner Minshew to Josh Downs to tie the game at 7-7.

Deshaun Watson threw an interception on the second possession of the game.

Deshaun Watson picked off on the #Browns’ second possession.



Safe to say we’ll be talking the dreaded “Rust” convo again with Watson again… — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

Colts scored on a 17-yard TD run by quarterback Gardner Minshew to give the Colts a 14-7 lead late in the 1st quarter.

P.J. Walker is in at QB for the Browns after Deshaun Watson goes into the medical tent resulting from a hard hit.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kareem Hunt runs for a 2-yard TD to tie the game 14-14 in the 2nd quarter.

Direct snap to Kareem Hunt for a #Browns touchdown.



Brownies take advantage of the #Colts fumble thanks to Myles Garrett’s strip sack.



14-14 early 2nd@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

#Browns take the lead!



Dustin Hopkins’ 44-yard FG gives the Brownies a 17-14 lead.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

Dustin Hopkins makes a 44-yard field goal to give the Browns a 17-14 lead in 2nd quarter.

Who would’ve thought Gardner Minshew and the #Colts would be shredding the #Browns defense BEFORE halftime?!



Yeah, no one…not even Minshew.



21-17 Indy 3:51 2nd@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

Browns score on a fumble recovery in the Colts end zone and Cleveland takes a 24-21 lead. Myles Garrett caused the fumble with a strip sack. Garrett blocked an Indy field goal earlier in the 2nd quarter. Garrett also has two sacks.

Myles Garret is a monster!



Another strip sack this time in the end zone. #Browns pounce on it for a touchdown.



24-21 Brownies with 1:38 left in the 2nd qtr.



This first half has been insane!@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 22, 2023

Hopkins nails a 54-yard FG to put the Browns up 27-21 at the half.

As we start in the third quarter, scoring wasn’t the same as with the first quarter. However, Browns kicker Hopkins was helpful once more as the score moved to 30-21. Then, naturally, the Colts then scored a touchdown, and the game went to 30-28.

Rolling into the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to keep their 2-point lead, but the Colts were able to take the lead thanks to a good kick, moving the score to 31-30.

The Colts’ pick close to their end zone ended up meaning nothing, and they had to punt the ball away.

Denzel Ward’s returns is questionable after a head injury. Jerome Ford is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Stefanski once again puts his trust in Hopkins and he completes the longest kick of his career: 57-yarder. The score then moved to 33-31. However, the Colts were able to literally runaway with the ball, going 75 yards, and the Colts took the lead 38-33, despite a taunting call.

#Browns defense has been like a roller coaster today. Up and down. #Browns offense has to step up. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 22, 2023

Out of timeouts, and 47 seconds to go, the Colts were able to knock the ball loose and get the ball … until the refs called it back because of a flag. Despite multiple tries, it took until 15 seconds to go for Kareem Hunt to make the touchdown. And the score moved to 39-38 (as the attempt at 2 points was not good.

The Colts still had a timeout at 15 seconds to go, unfortunately for them, the Browns were able to take control of the ball with 2 seconds left making the victory complete.

The Cleveland Browns‘ defense, running game, and kicking game were keys to a thrilling victory against San Francisco last week, while the passing game could use a boost after Deshaun Watson missed two games with an injured shoulder.

While Watson was out, Browns receiver Amari Cooper was still making impressive catches. “It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life so imagine something that most people think is difficult that you’ve been doing for a long time that’s easy for you,” Cooper said.

HOLD ONTO TO THAT FOOTBALL!

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said practice this week put a lot of focus on not turning the football over because the Colts cause plenty of turnovers.

“Coach (Kevin) Stefanski challenged our defensive scout team to get a ball out this week, so they’re trying hard to get it out and we’re trying hard to protect it.”

While the Browns are playing smothering defense, they’ve only forced four turnovers in the first five games.

BROWNS DEFENSE IS OFF TO HISTORY-MAKING START

According to NFL statistics, the Browns defense is putting up historic numbers like only allowing offenses 3.8 yards per play on average. The only team in the last three decades that has allowed fewer than four yards per play was the 2008 Super Bowl-winning Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper said it galvanizes the offense to see the defense playing what many sports analysts say is the best in the league right now.

“When I see the defense making plays, it makes me want to make plays out there,” Cooper said. “Like when Myles (Garrett) makes a sack or strip sack it’s going to get me up out of my seat. It’s going to make me say, okay, I have to step my game up.”