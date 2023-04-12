HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WJW) — A Cleveland Browns player was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in Texas, according to court documents.

Defense tackle Perrion Winfrey’s arrest took place Tuesday evening after he grabbed a woman — whom with the court said he had a dating relationship — reportedly causing her bodily injury.

The charge is listed as a misdemeanor for “assault-family member.” Winfrey was released on a $1,000 personal bond, court documents stated.

Winfrey, 22, has been with the Browns since last year, selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Browns for comment, but has not heard back.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.