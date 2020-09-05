Browns’ dress rehearsal full of theatrics, little football

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and their teammates put on full game-day gear for the first time this summer at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It created a great photo opportunity for Cleveland’s redesigned uniforms, but little resembling actual football took place in front of several hundred invited guests on Friday night.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not permit tackling to the ground during the two-hour event, which was highlighted by Garrett and other defensive starters practicing the arm gestures they will use when running out of the tunnel during pregame introductions.

