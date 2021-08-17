Browns DEs Garrett, Clowney still slowed by camp injuries

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right, and cornerback M.J. Stewart run drills during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right, and cornerback M.J. Stewart run drills during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp facility, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are starting another week of practice with defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney watching from the sideline.

Garrett is dealing with a hamstring issue while Clowney, who has been slowed by injuries throughout his career, has an unspecified injury.

Cleveland signed Clowney to a one-year, $8 million contract in April with the idea of pairing him with Garrett.

But they haven’t had much time together on the field lately. Garrett tested his hamstring with short runs before Tuesday’s practice.

The Browns shared these photos from Tuesday’s practice with FOX 8:

  • Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) thanks members of the military after the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns
  • Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the fourteenth day of training camp on August 17, 2021.
    Courtesy: Cleveland Browns

