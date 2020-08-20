Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson hospitalized with laceration to liver

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a laceration to his liver, the team announced on Thursday.

The injury happened when a teammate landed on him during Wednesday’s practice.

The Browns said Johnson was admitted to University Hospitals, where he underwent testing. He is expected to remain in the hospital for at least 24 more hours for observation.

Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He dealt with a string of injuries to his foot and knee before joining the Buffalo Bills last season.

The Browns are dealing with several injuries early in training camp. Running back Nick Chubb is in concussion protocol, linebacker Mack Wilson hurt his knee, defensive end Myles Garrett is out with a hamstring issue and center JC Tretter is rehabbing from minor knee surgery.

