Browns continue defensive makeover, add LB Walker from Colts

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Anthony Walker #54 of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ front-to-back defensive makeover paused in the middle. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking group this week in free agency.

The 25-year-old Walker started 46 games over the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He visited the Browns’ headquarters earlier this week.

Walker will likely replace B.J. Goodson, who had a solid 2020 season with Cleveland but hasn’t been re-signed as a free agent.

In the past few days, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has totally revamped a defense that needed major work.