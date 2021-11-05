‘We have to move on’: Browns coach Stefanski speaks after OBJ’s release

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with members of the media after practice on Friday. This follows the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday as talks continued between his representatives and Browns general manager Andrew Berry. Berry released the following statement Friday morning:

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Here’s what Stefanski had to say Friday after practice:

“I think all of us have to move forward and we have a challenge on Sunday right in front of us and Baker (Mayfield) had a good week of practice and I think he’s ready to go.”

“I think a win would galvanize this team. I think that’s where our focus is. I think we got to find a way to win this week.”

“I think we have have to adjust as always. Sometimes you adjust week to week.”

“He (OBJ) was excused and his side and our side were discussing this… Coming to this point, we’re moving on.”

“It’s my job to get the most out of our players and I’m always disappointed when I can’t do that.”

“I think the guys understand that we have a very, very big football game on Sunday against a really good team and we have to focus there, understand what’s going on on the outside… We all have to do our job. And that’s a pretty simple way of looking at it.”

Stefanski says he has not reached out to OBJ, but will at some point.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. I hold no ill will. But both side, I think, are going to move on.”

“I think this situation was handled the right way. On both sides. On their side. On our side. We have to move on. Doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed for all of our guys. You want to make sure you get the most out of them.”

“It didn’t work out. I’m disappointed I couldn’t do a better job.”

“Our guys are pros. They understand in the NFL there are certain things going on.”

Stefanski says, “We’re trending in the right direction” for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward had a good week of practice, but would not say if either will play Sunday.