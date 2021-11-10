Browns coach, players speak ahead of Patriots game

D’Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball passed Khalid Kareem #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and a few players will speak to the media on Wednesday as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.

The Browns are coming off a 41-16 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, their first game since the departure of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, Cleveland is confronted with a new challenge. Running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while Kareem Hunt remains on the injured reserve.

That means the Browns currently have one RB active: D’Ernest Johnson, who helped the team to a win over the Denver Broncos. In that game, he rushed for 146 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. But Johnson can’t carry this Browns run game on his own.

Follow along with our live blog of Kevin Stefanski’s media availability below:

Stefanski starts with an opening statement: The Patriots are well coached, they are very big on defense and present a bunch of different looks. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for their team, their coaches.”

Stefanski says he does not have an update on the status of Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton. “We’ll see how this week goes, if they are able to make it or not.” He would not say if Chubb has symptoms.

D’Ernest Johnson will be the starter, if they are not available, and Stefanski says there are other options at RB. Kareem Hunt will not be back this week.

“Guys have to step up… His (Johnson) role with us is something we’re going to count on.”

“We have contingency plans. Just really have to deal with it day to day.”

He says they are in the enhanced COVID protocols so everyone is getting tested, virtual meetings, cafeteria is closed. “It’s things we’ve done before.”

Center Nick Harris also tested COVID-19, Stefanski says.

On Patriots quarterback Mac Jones: “I think he sees it really clearly, makes good decisions, gets it out of his hand.”

On Browns guard Wyatt Teller’s extension: “It’s great that Andrew (Berry) and his group worked to get this done.”