Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expected back soon

CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expects to be back with his team this week after missing Sunday night’s playoff win over Pittsburgh with COVID-19.
Stefanski tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and had to watch Cleveland’s 48-37 victory over the Steelers from his home’s basement. Stefanski admitted he nervously paced the floor during the game and has a new appreciation for what fans go through on game day.
“I don’t plan on doing that again,” he said. “I like to have some control.”
Stefanski anticipates returning to the Browns’ facility on Thursday. Cleveland plays the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.
Stefanski said he lost his sense of taste, but otherwise has only experienced mild symptoms.
Following the game, Stefanski was able to celebrate with his players, who contacted him on FaceTime from Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.
