CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple reports say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with DE Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Clowney wanted to return to Cleveland with reports saying he even turned down $14 million to $15 million-a-year offers from other teams on multi-year deals.

In his first season with the Browns, Clowney, who played opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett, recorded nine sacks, 37 tackles (11 for loss) and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The Browns had remained optimistic about bringing back Clowney. The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick played in 14 games last season for Cleveland.