CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that the team has claimed QB Kellen Mond from waivers.

Mond was waived from the Minnesota Vikings. Mond played in one game for the Vikings last season in his first year in the NFL. He was selected 66th overall of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns also terminated Isaac Rochell’s contract to make room for Mond.

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT David Moore, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to their practice squad.

All 12 practice squad players were with the Browns this training camp.

Mond is a 6-3, 217-pound quarterback and is officially in his second NFL season. Originally selected in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Vikings, Mond played in one game for Minnesota as a rookie. The former Texas A&M Aggie is a product of San Antonio, Texas.