Live video: Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson is accused of drunken driving.

The 31-year-old faces charges for driving under the influence and speeding, according to court documents. The incident happened on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

The Browns released the following statement:

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Brownson was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, making her one of the few female coaches in the NFL.

She become the first female position coach in NFL history by handling game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends against Jacksonville.

Brownson was part of league history again when the Browns played Washington. With Football Team full-year intern Jennifer King and official Sarah Thomas, it was the first time there were female coaches for both teams and a female officiating.