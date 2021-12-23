Browns center JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Tretter tweeted he was experiencing mild cold-life symptoms before getting tested at the team’s facility.

“I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus,” he said.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

The center, who is also the president of the NFL Players Association, has been pushing for more COVID testing all season.

“I think if you look at what we did last year and the amount of positives we had last year versus this year, I think it is tough to deny that daily testing was not a huge component of our success last year,” Tretter told reporters on Wednesday.

“The NFL has never been a supporter of daily testing. They were not a supporter of daily testing last year. We had to force their hand to get daily testing last year. Fast forward now of multiple months into the season, we have the issue we were facing last week.”