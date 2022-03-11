Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players’ union president

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election.

The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Tretter’s first term began just days before the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Tretter has played five seasons with the Browns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral