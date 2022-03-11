Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players’ union president

FILE – Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election.

The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Tretter’s first term began just days before the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Tretter has played five seasons with the Browns.