CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns‘ offensive line is going to get some help. The team has designated Center Ethan Pocic for return from injured reserve.

Pocic started the first 10 games of the season, but injured his knee in the first quarter against the Bills on Nov. 20. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22.

Pocic will return to practice this week and take some of his first practice reps of the season with QB Deshaun Watson, whose 11-game suspension ended in Week 13 while Pocic was on injured reserve, according to the Cleveland Browns.

Pocic will remain off the Browns’ active roster until he’s officially reinstated from injured reserve.