Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury, reports say

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — A person familiar with the injury tells the Associated Press that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will likely miss a few weeks with a calf injury suffered Sunday against Philadelphia.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also reported the news Tuesday morning.

Ward had an interception and several pass breakups in the 22-17 win over the Eagles. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

The team is expected to provide an update on his condition later, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not released test results.

His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland’s defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week as he recovers from COVID-19. (More on that in the video, below.)

