CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have one final mission in the 2022-2023 season: Keeping their top AFC North rival the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoffs.

A Browns win would also give Cleveland a season sweep of Pittsburgh and put the Browns ahead of the Steelers in the final standings for the first time since 1999.

“It would be huge for us,” G Joel Bitonio said. “They’ve been a very, very good franchise. At least my whole career, they’ve been very good. They’ve done some good things. For us to get a second win against them in Pittsburgh, I think would be a big thing for us. We’re treating it like a very important game for us.”

The Steelers (8-8) would be knocked out with a loss to the Browns (7-9). A win doesn’t get Pittsburgh automatically into the playoffs. Pittsburgh would only get in with a win and loss from Miami and New England.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Who’s in and who’s out

The Cleveland Browns will be out two defensive ends.

Starter Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out after the Browns sent him home from practice Friday, following negative comments about the team and their handling of Myles Garrett.

Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out with a foot injury.

CB Denzel Ward is questionable with a shoulder injury