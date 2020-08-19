Browns camp: No word on Mack Wilson’s injury, two rookies step up on offense

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– There were sunsplashed skies over the practice field in Berea as the Browns went through drills in day No. 5 of camp.

During head coach Kevin Stefanski‘s media session on Zoom, he had no further update on the status of injured linebacker Mack Wilson. The official word from the team is that he has a left knee injury.

Various national reports are stating he has an hyperextended knee and if he has to have surgery, it could mean this season is over before it even gets a chance to begin.

On the field, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense struggled as Joe Woods’ defense made several big plays.

On the offensive line, the team has two rookies starting: center Nick Harris and tackle Jedrick Wills. Veteran right tackle Jack Conklin helped Derrick Henry win the NFL rushing title last year while a member of the Tennessee Titans. He already was dealing with a Cleveland connection as he trained at Cleveland native LeCharles Bentley’s offensive line training center in Arizona.

“It’s been huge. It’s really helped me work at my craft,” Conklin said.

Conklin jokingly said he would love to “get revenge” and block for Browns running back Nick Chubb to take the title from Henry.

As for Chubb, he was able to return to the facility, but remains in concussion protocol.

The Browns have another practice scheduled for Thursday afternoon before they get Friday off.

