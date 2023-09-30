**Related Video above: Former Browns RB says to ‘Dedicate this season to Chubb.’**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday, the Cleveland Browns offered an update on star running back Nick Chubb’s health, saying his recent MCL surgery was “successful.”

However, the team said Friday’s surgery, which took place at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, was not the only one he’ll need.

“As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] in the coming months,” the team said in the statement.

Chubb was already announced out for the season after sustaining a brutal injury to his knee during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month.

The team didn’t get into specifics about when the beloved player is expected to return but put the timeline “at some point in the 2024 season.”

In the meantime, the 2-1 Browns have brought back RB Kareem Hunt and continue to rely on RB Jerome Ford. The team is taking on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in Cleveland.