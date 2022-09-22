BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have added tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers to the active roster ahead of Thursday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Forristall, wearing No. 86, is a first-year player from Alabama who played two Browns games as a rookie last year.

Rogers, wearing No. 83, is a six-year player from Grambling State who was a former free agent for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. He was signed to the Browns’ practice squad last week. He’s caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 games, according to a news release.

Football clubs can carry 55 players on their rosters during a given week by elevating one or two players before a game, according to the release. This gives teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 active players on game day.

Players elevated in this fashion return to the practice squad the day after the game.