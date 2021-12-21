‘Gotta move on;’ Stefanski on tough loss to Raiders, looking ahead to Christmas Day game against Green Bay

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns’ heartbreaking loss to the Raiders on Monday gives the team just days to prepare for the Packers at Green Bay on Christmas Day.

Their record now stands at 7-7, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North. A win would have boosted them to the top of the division.

Cleveland had 18 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including 8 starters, so preparations for Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game will be day-to-day as more players and coaches will hopefully return to the field after negative tests.

Coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to media on Tuesday and offered a glimpse of what those preparations might look like as the team forges ahead.

He confirmed that Takk McKinley has suffered a torn achilles that will require surgery, John Johnson has a hamstring injury (listed as day-to-day) and Myles Garrett has a groin injury (results pending).

He compares the short week to what every team has to deal with each season – when they play a Thursday game – except in this case, they have one extra day to prepare.

On Monday’s close, yet tough, loss Stefanski said, “They are one-game seasons… Win, lose or draw you gotta move on to the next one.”

He went on to say, “Thought the guys fought like crazy. We put some guys in tough spots… they did everything to help us win the game.”

On starting Baker Mayfield if he doesn’t “test out” until the day before Saturday’s game, “I won’t speculate,” he said.