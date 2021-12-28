‘Capable of being top defense in the league’: Browns players speak as team prepares for Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, cornerback M.J. Stewart and guard Joel Bitonio spoke to media on Tuesday after practice.

Ward said they are all tightening up their roles and they have to do their job to do.

“We are capable of being the top defense in the league,” he said.

Stewart said the defense really gels together and they take pride in that.

“There’s no second string, everyone is ready to step up when it’s their time,” Stewart said.

Bitonio said division games are a toss up because players from both teams know each other so well.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, during Monday’s news conference, said he was hopeful to get some players off the COVID-19 list and by that afternoon, he got his wish. Eight players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes just in time as the Browns prepare for the Steelers on Jan. 3. This gives the team a long week to get ready for this crucial divisional matchup.

Here’s the list of players that returned on Monday:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

G Drew Forbes

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Malik McDowell

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

LB Mack Wilson