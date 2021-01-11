Live video: Browns beat Steelers in historic victory

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 Sunday night at Heinz Field during the Wild Card round.

The Browns now advance to play the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 17.

It was a strange start to the game as the Browns forced a turnover for a touchdown in the first 14 seconds. That momentum continued in the first quarter, which included two Kareem Hunt touchdowns.

Cleveland’s 28 points were the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 NFL merger.

The Cleveland defense, despite its injured and struggling secondary, came up with big plays with interceptions from Sheldrick Redwin, Sione Takitaki, M.J. Stewart Jr. and Porter Gustin.

Hunt and Nick Chubb, who also contributed a touchdown, combine for 124 rushing yards.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 5 receptions for 92 yards and one TD.

It’s the Browns first playoff win since the 1994 season when they topped the Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995. With Sunday’s win, the Browns also snapped a 17-year losing streak at Heinz Field. This was the second time in Cleveland Browns history they scored more than 40 points in a playoff game. The first time was the 1954 NFL Championship when the Browns beat the Lions 56-10.

