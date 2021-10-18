Browns’ Baker Mayfield adamant to play this week despite another shoulder injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Baker Mayfield was adamant after the game on Sunday that he would play this coming Thursday, despite dislocating his left shoulder. This was the same shoulder he injured in week two when he attempted to make a tackle.

He has been trying to play through the injury. Against the Cards, he went back into the game after the dislocation only to have the shoulder slip back out on a non-contact play on the next series.

Mayfield has shown his toughness in trying to play through the injury, and during his post game on Sunday indicated the Browns had 11 games left and they would see what they are made of. The Browns lost two straight for the first time in the Stefanski era.

Stefanski had this response to a question as to whether the team should consider resting Mayfield this week.

“We will make sure to work through all of that in the next couple of days and obviously take what the medical staff says and what Baker in this case says. We do that for all of our players, making sure we make prudent decisions with all of these guys.”

The Browns play Denver Thursday night at First Energy Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on FOX 8.