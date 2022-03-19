**Ken CarmanTARY: Responding to DeShaun Watson coming to Cleveland in the related video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One day after shocking fans by announcing the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns continue to make big quarterback moves, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said Saturday afternoon that backup quarterback Case Keenum was on his way to Buffalo to be a backup for Josh Allen.

“Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources,” he said in a tweet.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter then filled in more information, reporting who would be taking Keenum’s place.

“The Browns now are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup, per sources,” Schefter said on Twitter.

Keenum, 34, had been with the Browns since 2020, after playing for the Broncos, Rams, Texans, Washington and the Vikings, where he worked with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Brissett, 29, is a free agent coming to Cleveland after playing for the Miami Dolphins.