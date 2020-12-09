Browns at New York Giants game moved to Sunday Night Football slot

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns‘ Week 15 Game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. timeslot, the NFL announced.

Now, the currently 9-3 Browns will take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium during the primetime Sunday Night Football game on Dec. 20. Both teams are in the playoff hunt.

The move pushes the original lineup of Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers to a 1 p.m. spot.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Before they play that game, however, the Browns must face the Baltimore Ravens during Monday Night Football, Dec. 14.

Find the full Week 15 schedule below:

Flex: The NFL has moved #Giants–#Browns to Sunday night on ⁦@SNFonNBC⁩ in Week 15, among other changes. pic.twitter.com/3QvZzGqAKs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: