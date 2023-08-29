**Related Video Above: CLE leaders sign-off on Browns’ stadium repairs earlier this month.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cuts had to be made, as they are every year. And Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced their 53-man active roster for the upcoming regular season.
Take a look at who the team officially waived below:
- CB Lorenzo Burns
- WR Jaelon Darden
- RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.
- RB Hassan Hall
- WR Mike Harley Jr.
- DE Sam Kamara
- DE Jeremiah Martin
- S Tanner McCalister
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- QB Kellen Mond
- DE Lonnie Phelps
- LB Charlie Thomas III
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- DT Tommy Togiai
- WR Austin Watkins Jr.
- K Cade York
Cade York being on the list should not come as a surprise, as the team made moves for a new kicker Monday, trading for L.A. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Four other players’ contracts were terminated, including: G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly Jr. Meanwhile WR Michael Woods II was put on reserve/non-football injury.
Take a look at who did make the team below:
- Quarterbacks: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson
- Running backs: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.
- Wide receivers: David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman
- Tight ends: Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku
- Offensive linemen: Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler
- Defensive linemen: Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright
- Linebackers: Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.
- Defensive backs: D’Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward
- Specialists: Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett
The Cleveland Browns’ regular season officially kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Find the full schedule right here.