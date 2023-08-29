**Related Video Above: CLE leaders sign-off on Browns’ stadium repairs earlier this month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cuts had to be made, as they are every year. And Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced their 53-man active roster for the upcoming regular season.

Take a look at who the team officially waived below:

CB Lorenzo Burns

WR Jaelon Darden

RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.

RB Hassan Hall

WR Mike Harley Jr.

DE Sam Kamara

DE Jeremiah Martin

S Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

QB Kellen Mond

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

K Cade York

Cade York being on the list should not come as a surprise, as the team made moves for a new kicker Monday, trading for L.A. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

#Browns officially announced the cutting of Cade York.

RB Demetric Felton is also among the last wave of cuts. Little surprised about that one since return game is in question.



53-man roster is out.

Undrafted LB Ronnie Hickman & S Mohamoud Diabate have made the team.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 29, 2023

Four other players’ contracts were terminated, including: G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly Jr. Meanwhile WR Michael Woods II was put on reserve/non-football injury.

Take a look at who did make the team below:

Quarterbacks: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers: David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman

Tight ends: Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Offensive linemen: Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler

Defensive linemen: Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright

Linebackers: Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Defensive backs: D’Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward

Specialists: Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

The Cleveland Browns’ regular season officially kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Find the full schedule right here.