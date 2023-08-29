**Related Video Above: CLE leaders sign-off on Browns’ stadium repairs earlier this month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cuts had to be made, as they are every year. And Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced their 53-man active roster for the upcoming regular season.

Take a look at who the team officially waived below:

  • CB Lorenzo Burns
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.
  • RB Hassan Hall
  • WR Mike Harley Jr.
  • DE Sam Kamara
  • DE Jeremiah Martin
  • S Tanner McCalister
  • TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • DE Lonnie Phelps
  • LB Charlie Thomas III
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • DT Tommy Togiai
  • WR Austin Watkins Jr.
  • K Cade York

Cade York being on the list should not come as a surprise, as the team made moves for a new kicker Monday, trading for L.A. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Four other players’ contracts were terminated, including: G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly Jr. Meanwhile WR Michael Woods II was put on reserve/non-football injury.

Take a look at who did make the team below:

  • Quarterbacks: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson
  • Running backs: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.
  • Wide receivers: David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman 
  • Tight ends: Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku
  • Offensive linemen: Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler
  • Defensive linemen: Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright
  • Linebackers: Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.
  • Defensive backs: D’Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward
  • Specialists: Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

The Cleveland Browns’ regular season officially kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Find the full schedule right here.