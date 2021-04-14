Browns and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney agree to a 1-year deal

Video Above: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski talks to media last month about the season ahead.
CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal, a league source confirmed to FOX 8.
Clowney had previously visited with the Browns, and the team was reportedly aggressively pursuing the free agent.
The Browns offered Clowney a multi-year contract last year before he signed with the Tennessee Titans, where the player had only one sack and played in eight games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.
Coming to Cleveland, the 28-year-old Clowney will pair nicely with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garret, giving the Browns two of the NFL’s best edge rushers on the same line.