Browns and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney agree to a 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal, a league source confirmed to FOX 8.

Clowney had previously visited with the Browns, and the team was reportedly aggressively pursuing the free agent.

The Browns offered Clowney a multi-year contract last year before he signed with the Tennessee Titans, where the player had only one sack and played in eight games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

Coming to Cleveland, the 28-year-old Clowney will pair nicely with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garret, giving the Browns two of the NFL’s best edge rushers on the same line.