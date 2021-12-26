Browns Alex Taylor placed on COVID list

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Offensive tackle Alex Taylor #67 and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are still dealing with illnesses.

On Sunday afternoon the team announced the league has placed T Alex Taylor on reserve/COVID list.

Taylor joins the list of over a dozen of his teammates who’ve tested positive in recent weeks. Most recently, QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, QB Case Keenum, CB A.J. Green and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo returned from being placed in protocols.

Although a handful of their starters were back and their head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns suffered a close but heartbreaking 24-22 loss on Christmas Day to the Green Bay Packers.

Next up, Cleveland plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday January 3 at 8:15 p.m.