CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk is in his fourth NFL season out of California. Originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent his rookie campaign with the Panthers before spending the past two seasons (2020-21) with Washington. Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 career games and totaled four tackles. He will wear No. 51.

Rochell is in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2017, Rochell has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20) and Colts (2021). He has appeared in 63 career games with nine starts and recorded 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception. He will wear No. 98.

WR Michael Woods II (illness, hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Carolina.