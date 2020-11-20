Browns add Myles Garrett to COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed Myles Garrett on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

The defensive end, who leads the NFL in sacks, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of an undisclosed illness.

The Browns said it learned Friday morning a player tested positive for COVID-19. According to the team, the player has not been at the facility all week and no high-risk contacts were identified.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for coronavirus.

The training facility will remain open for practice, but meetings will be held remotely.

Statement from the Cleveland Browns:

Tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey were added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. They could be cleared to return on Saturday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said. Long snapper Charley Hughlett, who was ultimately not put on the COVID-19 list, was cleared on Thusday.

