Browns activate Wyatt Teller, place Jadeveon Clowney on COVID list ahead of Monday’s game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in a postponed game at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The game originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday was moved because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday morning, the team announced they activated G Wyatt Teller from the list and added DE Jadeveon Clowney to the list.

We have activated G Wyatt Teller, placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2021

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

Offensive AC T.C. McCartney

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Drew Forbes

WR Jojo Natson

S Grant Delpit

LB Tony Fields II

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RB Kareem Hunt

QB Case Keenum

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Mack Wilson

DE Jadeveon Clowney

T James Hudson III

The team also signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Stefanski says the Browns have been operating under a “Next Man Up” mentality since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so now.

If a starter returns from the COVID list and is feeling well, Stefanski said on Saturday he won’t hesitate to place him back in starting position.

The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.