Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated guard Wyatt Teller from COVID-19 list on Sunday.

He was placed on the list on Dec. 8. He will now be eligible to play in Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Teller, a key part of Cleveland’s offensive line, recently missed three games with a calf injury.

Also on Sunday, the Browns waived running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: