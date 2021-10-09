Browns activate LB Walker from injured reserve for Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been activated from injured reserve.

He will return Sunday against the Chargers after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Walker came back to practice earlier this week.

While he was out, the defense posted back-to-back impressive performances in wins over Chicago and Minnesota, holding the Bears and Vikings to a combined 20 points.

Cleveland’s defense is ranked second overall in the NFL going into Sunday’s game against Los Angeles.