CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have announced their roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt are activated from the injured reserve list.

Hunt suffered a calf injury during October 17’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Conklin was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6.

Kickoff is Sunday at 8:20 p.m.