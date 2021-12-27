Browns activate 8 from COVID-19 list

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated eight players from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

It comes as the Browns prepare for the Steelers in Monday Night Football in a crucial divisional matchup.

The following are back from the COVID list:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • G Drew Forbes
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • CB Troy Hill
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • LB Mack Wilson

The New York Times gives the Browns a 13% chance of making the playoffs, while FiveThirtyEight puts it at 11%. Here’s what Cleveland needs to happen to have a postseason:

  • Browns beat Steelers and Bengals.
  • Bengals lose their last two games.
  • Ravens lose one of their last two games.

That would put the Browns and Bengals in a tie for the AFC North, and Cleveland has the tiebreaker. If it’s a three-way tie with the Browns, Bengals and Ravens, Cleveland has the best record among the remaining three teams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral