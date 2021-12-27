Browns activate 8 from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated eight players from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

It comes as the Browns prepare for the Steelers in Monday Night Football in a crucial divisional matchup.

The following are back from the COVID list:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

G Drew Forbes

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Malik McDowell

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

LB Mack Wilson

The New York Times gives the Browns a 13% chance of making the playoffs, while FiveThirtyEight puts it at 11%. Here’s what Cleveland needs to happen to have a postseason:

Browns beat Steelers and Bengals.

Bengals lose their last two games.

Ravens lose one of their last two games.

That would put the Browns and Bengals in a tie for the AFC North, and Cleveland has the tiebreaker. If it’s a three-way tie with the Browns, Bengals and Ravens, Cleveland has the best record among the remaining three teams.