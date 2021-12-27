Browns activate 8 from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated eight players from the COVID-19 list on Monday.
It comes as the Browns prepare for the Steelers in Monday Night Football in a crucial divisional matchup.
The following are back from the COVID list:
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- G Drew Forbes
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- CB Troy Hill
- RB Kareem Hunt
- DT Malik McDowell
- T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- LB Mack Wilson
The New York Times gives the Browns a 13% chance of making the playoffs, while FiveThirtyEight puts it at 11%. Here’s what Cleveland needs to happen to have a postseason:
- Browns beat Steelers and Bengals.
- Bengals lose their last two games.
- Ravens lose one of their last two games.
That would put the Browns and Bengals in a tie for the AFC North, and Cleveland has the tiebreaker. If it’s a three-way tie with the Browns, Bengals and Ravens, Cleveland has the best record among the remaining three teams.