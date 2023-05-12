**Related Video Above: 24 hours inside the Muni Lot.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns made a trade with the Minnesota Vikings Friday evening to bolster up the team’s defense, according to reports.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are adding three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to their roster.

The Browns will also get the sixth and seventh round NFL Draft picks in 2025.

In exchange, the Vikings will get the fifth round picks in both 2024 and 2025.

Smith has reworked his contract, guaranteeing him $11.5 million in the 2023 season. He’ll be a free agent next March, reports say.

Smith wanted out in Minnesota and the Vikings were unwilling to release him. He started 16 games last season, had double-digit sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.

