CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have released their schedule for the 2023 season.

The Browns will open their season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. You can buy your single-game tickets right here.

Here’s the full schedule:

Preseason

Week 1: Aug. 3 — New York Jets (HOF Game) — 8 p.m.

Week 2: TBD — Washington Commanders — TBD

Week 3: TBD — at Philadelphia Eagles — TBD

Week 4: TBD — at Kansas City Chiefs — TBD

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 10 — Cincinnati Bengals — 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 24 — Tennessee Titans — 1 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 — Baltimore Ravens — 1 p.m.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Oct. 15 — San Francisco 49ers — 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 7: Oct. 22 — at Indianapolis Colts — 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 — at Seattle Seahawks — 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 9: Nov. 5 — Arizona Cardinals — 1 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 12 — at Baltimore Ravens — 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 11: Nov. 19 — Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 26 — at Denver Broncos — 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 13: Dec. 3 — at Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 14: Dec. 10 — Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 p.m.

Week 15: TBD — Chicago Bears — TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 — at Houston Texans — 1 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 28 — New York Jets — 8:15 p.m.

Week 18: TBD — at Cincinnati Bengals — TBD

“Everybody loves schedule release day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s fun to finally see when all the games are happening, and to open it up with the division champs in the Battle of Ohio in front of our fans is outstanding. I know our players, coaches and staff are excited to get going at home right away in the AFC North.”