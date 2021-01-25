Brown scores 33, leads Celtics to 141-103 win over Cavs

BOSTON, Massachusetts (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Boston Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak by cruising to a 141-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kemba Walker added 21 points, Daniel Theis scored 17, Carsen Edwards had 15 and Marcus Smart had 12 for Boston.
The Celtics posted a season-high in points in a half, taking a 73-51 edge into intermission.
Brown played just 19 minutes.
Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 13 points, far below his team-leading average of 26.8 per game.
The Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak was snapped.