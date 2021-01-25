Brown scores 33, leads Celtics to 141-103 win over Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond (3) shoots against Boston Celtics’ Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Boston Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak by cruising to a 141-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kemba Walker added 21 points, Daniel Theis scored 17, Carsen Edwards had 15 and Marcus Smart had 12 for Boston.

The Celtics posted a season-high in points in a half, taking a 73-51 edge into intermission.

Brown played just 19 minutes.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 13 points, far below his team-leading average of 26.8 per game.

The Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak was snapped.