LOS ANGELES (WJW) — For all the local fans who hoped LeBron James’ son may return to Ohio to play college hoops, that’s all over now.
LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has reportedly committed to University of Southern California, after there was talk he could be headed to Ohio State University.
The 18-year-old, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School, announced his decision Saturday afternoon on social media.
“Fight On✌🏾#committed,” Bronny said in an Instagram post, along with a photo of himself in a Trojans uniform.
As Akron’s own LeBron James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, the move means Bronny is staying close to family.