LOS ANGELES (WJW) — For all the local fans who hoped LeBron James’ son may return to Ohio to play college hoops, that’s all over now.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has reportedly committed to University of Southern California, after there was talk he could be headed to Ohio State University.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

LeBron James, seated, watches his son Bronny play for Sierra Canyon as they compete against Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary during the first half of a high school basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The 18-year-old, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School, announced his decision Saturday afternoon on social media.

“Fight On✌🏾#committed,” Bronny said in an Instagram post, along with a photo of himself in a Trojans uniform.

As Akron’s own LeBron James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, the move means Bronny is staying close to family.