CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s just one more game until the wins and losses count.

The Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears for the final preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday.

The Browns announced Thursday Jacoby Brissett will be the starter this weekend. The Bears are also prepared to play some of their starters, including quarterback Justin Fields from The Ohio State University.

Joshua Dobbs will likely get reps behind Brissett. He started the Browns’ second preseason game against the Eagles on Sunday, and he looked like he was putting a claim on the #2 spot.

“He has come in, and both of the games he has played, he has played extremely well. Very happy with where he is right now. Has a great understanding of the offense. He is a very intelligent young man. He does a lot of good things,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said during a press conference this week.

In his four series, Dobbs led touchdown drives of 83 and 75 yards, with the other two possessions resulting in Cade York field goals.

Dobbs said he is focused on one thing.

“My job is every time they put 15 on the field or in practice at the quarterback position, to go out and execute it to the game plan,” Dobbs said.

“He is very in control. He is very in-tune with the offense and what we are trying to accomplish on each play call, and he has been executing at a high level,” Van Pelt continued.

Van Pelt also gave insight into what Brissett is doing behind the scenes; fans haven’t seen him play since the news was announced that he would be the starting quarterback through Dec. 4.

“He is a worker. He spends a lot of time when we are not around him working. I will look out of my window after practice 45 minutes later, and he is still on the field,” Van Pelt said about Brissett.

“You can never know too much of something.” Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns quarterback

Brissett was getting the respect from other players early on, Van Pelt shared.

“I think it is something that I always do. Obviously, being in a new system, you have to put a little bit more extra time into learning things. Something that I always do, obviously just because you can never know too much of something,” Brissett shared.

“He is a natural leader. He is a worker. Guys will gravitate to that style of player, and it shows,” Van Pelt said of how the locker room responded to Brissett.

Van Pelt says Brissett is the kind of guy you want on your team.

“He does bring that rock in the locker room and on the offensive side of the football. Even going back to earlier in training camp, we were maybe two weeks in, and we had a really bad practice offensively, and he was the first one to call the group up and kind of just address the issues we were having at that time. He is a guy who has been there, and he has done it. He has done it as a backup, and he has also done it as the starter. Those are valuable experiences that he has gone through, and we will lean heavily on him as the leader.”

Brissett says he is honored to be in Cleveland.

“It is an honor to be on this team, be a part of this organization and to play with these guys on this team,” he said.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.